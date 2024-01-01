Everyday Kentucky
10-year-old accused of killing another child with stolen gun

FILE - A 10-year-old boy and his father are in custody after another 10-year-old was fatally...
FILE - A 10-year-old boy and his father are in custody after another 10-year-old was fatally shot.(MGN)
By TMX Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (TMX) - A California father and his 10-year-old son are both in custody after the boy allegedly took a stolen gun from his father’s vehicle and fatally shot another child.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 4700 block of Greenholme Drive in Foothill Farms at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a 10-year-old victim unresponsive and bleeding from his head and neck in the middle of the parking lot. The boy was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses at the scene pointed out the suspect’s apartment, and detained the juvenile suspect along with his father, identified as 53-year-old Arkete Davis.

The suspect allegedly went to his father’s vehicle to retrieve cigarettes and found a gun inside. He “bragged that his father had a gun,” before allegedly shooting the victim once and running back to the apartment.

Detectives said they found the firearm in a nearby trash can, where Davis had allegedly tried to dispose of it. Davis was legally prohibited from owning a firearm, the sheriff’s office said, and the recovered firearm had been reported stolen in 2017.

The boy was transported to the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility and charged with murder.

Davis was arrested and transported to the Sacramento County Main Jail. He was charged with multiple felony firearms charges along with child endangerment and accessory after the fact. He is being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.

