Dean Hood retires from coaching

Murray State head coach Dean Hood yells at his players from the sideline during the first half...
Murray State head coach Dean Hood yells at his players from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (WKYT) -Former EKU Head Football Coach and UK Assistant Dean Hood announced Monday he is stepping down as Murray State’s head coach and retiring from the profession.

He spent the last four seasons with the Racers, going 15-25, finishing 2-9 each of the last two seasons.

Prior to that, three seasons at UK as Special Teams Coordinator, while also coaching outside linebackers and defensive backs. Hood was a part of two bowl wins with the Wildcats.

From 2008 to 2015 Hood was the head coach at EKU, going 55-38 with three FCS playoff appearances and two OVC titles.

Hood coached under Hall of Famer Roy Kidd at eastern for five seasons

His coaching career began at Fairmont State back in 1987.

Murray State and their new head coach will play at UK November 16th this season.

