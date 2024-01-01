FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Flakes To Start 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This brand new year is starting out with a few flakes flying across the region with a much bigger system possible by the weekend. All of this is kicking off what is likely to be a very active winter setup for much of the country.

Let’s start with the flakes out there today. We don’t have a lot of them, but we find a few flurries and the occasional snow shower going up across central and eastern Kentucky.

Another cold front moves through late Wednesday and Thursday and can bring a few flakes to the eastern half of the state. That cold air keeps the first system zipping by to our south.

This sets the stage for a much bigger system to potentially impact our weather this upcoming weekend. This is also a system coming from the southwest and it’s loaded with moisture. What kind of moisture it brings to us will be highly dependent on the storm track.

The potential is there for rain, snow and a mix for our region Saturday and Saturday night. Stay tuned!

