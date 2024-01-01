Everyday Kentucky
Hikers rescued after getting lost in an alligator-infested swamp

Two hikers were rescued after they got lost in an alligator-infested swamp in Florida. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Two Florida hikers had to be rescued after becoming lost in an alligator-infested swamp last week.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a video of the rescue on social media.

It took place in the Cypress Creek Wilderness Preserve on the evening of Dec. 23.

The sheriff’s office says the aviation unit used night vision goggles to help guide officers to where the lost hikers were located.

The two hikers appeared to be unharmed and were safely escorted to the entrance of the preserve.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

