Jim Caldwell's Forecast | 2024 is here and running colder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new year is here and the pattern looks below average to get it rolling.

Temperatures will run right around and below normal for several days this week. Highs typically come in around the mid-40s for these early days of January and the rest of the month. You will have that all week this week.

A little wave of energy will likely roll in for the weekend. It has our first shot at snow for our region in this new year. Sure we will have some flakes today and again on Thursday. But this chance is a little more significant. This storm will begin sweeping through the southern states by the end of the week. It will stay on a northeastern track. The big question with this system is how far northwest will the low travel? It means everything when considering how much snowfall we could see in our area. We will update that several times per day this week.

Take care of each other!

