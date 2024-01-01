Kentucky AG Russell Coleman sworn-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s 52nd attorney general was sworn-in during a private ceremony just after midnight at the beginning of the new year.

Attorney General Russell Coleman took the oath in Commonwealth’s Attorney Courtney Baxter’s office in Oldham County, where he previously served as a prosecutor.

12th Judicial District Division 1 Judge Daniel Fendley, who was a classmate of Coleman at the University of Kentucky College of Law, administered the oath.

“Early this morning, I formalized a promise to the people of Kentucky to help protect their families and uphold the rule of law,” Coleman said. “I am filled with gratitude for the people of this Commonwealth who placed their trust in me and the fine team that we’ve assembled to take on this mission.”

“It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the darkness of violence and addiction affecting so many of our neighbors. But my optimism in Kentucky’s future has never been more robust because of those who carry the weight of the badge in a perilous world,” Coleman continued. “This country and Commonwealth continue to produce amazing public servants. As Attorney General, the Oath is a commitment to support these stalwart lawmen and women to help protect every Kentuckian from Pike, to Portland to the Purchase.”

