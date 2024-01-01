Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky AG Russell Coleman sworn-in

Source: Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman
Source: Office of Attorney General Russell Coleman(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s 52nd attorney general was sworn-in during a private ceremony just after midnight at the beginning of the new year.

Attorney General Russell Coleman took the oath in Commonwealth’s Attorney Courtney Baxter’s office in Oldham County, where he previously served as a prosecutor.

12th Judicial District Division 1 Judge Daniel Fendley, who was a classmate of Coleman at the University of Kentucky College of Law, administered the oath.

“Early this morning, I formalized a promise to the people of Kentucky to help protect their families and uphold the rule of law,” Coleman said. “I am filled with gratitude for the people of this Commonwealth who placed their trust in me and the fine team that we’ve assembled to take on this mission.”

“It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the darkness of violence and addiction affecting so many of our neighbors. But my optimism in Kentucky’s future has never been more robust because of those who carry the weight of the badge in a perilous world,” Coleman continued. “This country and Commonwealth continue to produce amazing public servants. As Attorney General, the Oath is a commitment to support these stalwart lawmen and women to help protect every Kentuckian from Pike, to Portland to the Purchase.”

Click here for more information on Coleman from the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Thousands of fans file in Rupp Arena to experience Tyler Childers in concert
Candance Crabtree
Monticello woman arrested on multiple felony charges
Police have identified David Allen Burden as the suspect in an incident involving a Lexington...
Lexington police officer uninjured following early-morning incident
Zackary Jones says he thought he was simply helping an 18-year-old, but police say his...
Kentucky man defends actions from jail after missing teen found inside trap door

Latest News

Kentucky is implementing a fee ensuring owners of electric vehicles pay their fair share of...
New Kentucky law creating fees for electric and hybrid vehicles to take effect
Despite requirement, hundreds of Kentucky schools without resource officers
WATCH | Despite requirement, hundreds of Kentucky schools without resource officers
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Sheriff: Man in underwear walks into church service and strangles priest
Fire on I-64 West at MM 3.4 East of 22nd Street in Jefferson County.
I-64 West reopens after massive building fire in downtown Louisville
Stanley Crawley
‘I don’t think I’ll ever have Christmas again’: Vigil for man killed in motorcycle crash