Kentucky Newsmakers 12/31: Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers.

Now that we’ve reached the end of 2023, the 2024 Kentucky legislative session is about to begin.

The most important business of the 60-day session is to pass a two-year budget and earmark more than $30 billion of the taxes that roll into Frankfort.

Republican lawmakers have also signaled interest in a comprehensive crime bill and in the issue of school choice. Republican leaders have also indicated they may ‘consider’ exceptions to the state abortion ban.

This week’s guest is one of the most powerful people in Frankfort, Senate President Robert Stivers, whose Republicans hold a super majority.

Stivers has served in the Kentucky Senate since 1997.

His 25th district in southeastern Kentucky includes Clay, Jackson, Knox, McCreary, Owsley and Whitley counties.

