Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky Newsmakers 12/31: Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers

Kentucky Newsmakers 12/31: Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers.

Now that we’ve reached the end of 2023, the 2024 Kentucky legislative session is about to begin.

The most important business of the 60-day session is to pass a two-year budget and earmark more than $30 billion of the taxes that roll into Frankfort.

Republican lawmakers have also signaled interest in a comprehensive crime bill and in the issue of school choice. Republican leaders have also indicated they may ‘consider’ exceptions to the state abortion ban.

This week’s guest is one of the most powerful people in Frankfort, Senate President Robert Stivers, whose Republicans hold a super majority.

Stivers has served in the Kentucky Senate since 1997.

His 25th district in southeastern Kentucky includes Clay, Jackson, Knox, McCreary, Owsley and Whitley counties.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
According to the Georgetown News Graphic, the shooting happened around four Friday afternoon...
Victim identified in deadly accidental shooting
Zackary Jones says he thought he was simply helping an 18-year-old, but police say his...
Kentucky man defends actions from jail after missing teen found inside trap door
Police say officers were called to Ashby Glen Place and Old Todds Road at 7:08 p.m. by a man...
Police investigating shooting in Lexington neighborhood
Peanut, 21, died at her home in Michigan on Christmas Day.
Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21

Latest News

For Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, liquor stores in Madison Co. were granted an exception...
Madison Co. loosens restrictions for New Year’s Eve alcohol sales
Missing teens found
A long-time educator in Floyd County, Pitts served the community for many years.
Longtime Kentucky educator passes away
Behavioral health specialist gives tips on sticking to New Year’s resolutions