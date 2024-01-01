Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington police investigate first shootings of 2024

Both shootings happened just hours after the start of the new year
Both shootings happened just hours after the start of the new year(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating two shootings that happened just a few hours into the new year.

The first shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Main Street.

Police say not long after they were called there, someone showed up at UK Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to connect that victim with the shooting on West Main.

Then at around 3:40 a.m. officers were called to a shooting on Linton Road.

Shortly after officers arrived, they found a shooting victim on Oak Street. Police determined that person was shot on Linton.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police don’t have suspect information in either case.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online http://www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com/

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Thousands of fans file in Rupp Arena to experience Tyler Childers in concert
Candance Crabtree
Monticello woman arrested on multiple felony charges
Police have identified David Allen Burden as the suspect in an incident involving a Lexington...
Lexington police officer uninjured following early-morning incident
Zackary Jones says he thought he was simply helping an 18-year-old, but police say his...
Kentucky man defends actions from jail after missing teen found inside trap door

Latest News

Top Stories: WKYT News at 10:00 PM - 12/31/2023
Top Stories: WKYT News at 10:00 PM - 12/31/2023
Longtime Kentucky educator passes away
WATCH | Longtime Kentucky educator passes away
Behavioral health specialist gives tips on sticking to New Year’s resolutions
WATCH | Behavioral health specialist gives tips on sticking to New Year’s resolutions
Madison Co. loosens restrictions for New Year’s Eve alcohol sales
WATCH | Madison Co. loosens restrictions for New Year’s Eve alcohol sales
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/31: Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers