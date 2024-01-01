Lexington police investigate first shootings of 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating two shootings that happened just a few hours into the new year.

The first shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Main Street.

Police say not long after they were called there, someone showed up at UK Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to connect that victim with the shooting on West Main.

Then at around 3:40 a.m. officers were called to a shooting on Linton Road.

Shortly after officers arrived, they found a shooting victim on Oak Street. Police determined that person was shot on Linton.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Police don’t have suspect information in either case.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online http://www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com/

