Longtime Kentucky educator passes away

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved educator and well-known community leader passed away on Tuesday.

John K. Pitts first served his country in the U.S., Army, then served as principal at Clark Elementary.

He sat on the Floyd County Board of Education and took the position of Director of Instruction, back when the district had 21 schools. He spent 36 years as a school administrator.

Pitts was 88 years old and passed at U.K. Hospital.

A memorial service will be held on January 2nd at Hall Funeral Home in Martin.

