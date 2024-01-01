Madison Co. loosens restrictions for New Year’s Eve alcohol sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Alcohol sales are often discussed at the local level of government across the commonwealth.

Liquor stores in Madison County are typically restricted to selling their products between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

However, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, which both fell on Sundays in 2023, were granted an exception to this rule through a local ordinance. Sales were permitted to take place between 6 a.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. Monday.

“I know in this area, a lot of people are wanting that to kind of dissolve,” said Griffin Walton, a customer at Boozy Barn Liquor, Wine, And Spirits in Richmond. “Less people would be upset if it got changed than if it continued the way it was.”

The typical pause in sales until the afternoon can lead to customers awaiting when stores eventually open their doors at 1 p.m.

“As soon as we open there’s people lining up on Sundays because we can’t stay open until regular hours. We have to open at 1 p.m., and people just have to wait until 1 p.m., so everyone’s just rushing in,” said Kishan Patel, owner of Boozy Barn Liquor, Wine, And Spirits.

For those working at liquor stores, there are pros and cons to the Sunday hour restrictions, such as the benefit for work-life balance.

“I kind of like that it’s 1 p.m. to 9.m. on Sundays,” said Patel. “We can get our time throughout the day and do our own thing early.”

However, it is a regulation that can be less convenient for customers.

“I understand people have other stuff do and they want their alcohol after 9pm or before 1 p.m.,” said Patel, talking about the benefits later closing times would bring. “It gives people the time so if you’re working third shift, you can still get off and get alcohol if you need.”

While an exception was made for those looking to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with extra spirits, some customers are still looking for a more permanent change to the typical Sunday hours.

“You’ll have football games or anything that just kind of falls on a Sunday and have to think ‘well, the liquor store closes,’ and plan around that, and it can just be kind of frustrating sometimes,” said Walton.

This year was the first New Year’s Eve that alcohol sales have been available county-wide in Madison County.

