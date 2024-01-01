Missing teens found

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Update: The two children have been located.

ORIGINAL: Morehead Police posted to Facebook on Sunday that two Rowan County teens are missing.

Hunter Stevens and Cassandra Erwin, both around 14-years-old, were last seen in the Clearfield/Morehead area December 31 at 12:00 AM.

Police believe the pair ran away together.

If anyone has seen them or know where they may be, police are asking that you contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 784-5446.

