Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Suspect makes ‘dirt angels’ and phone calls while hiding from police on Christmas Eve

A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man made ‘dirt angels’ and phone calls while hiding from police.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve when the driver, Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, 34, ran off, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly ignored the deputy’s commands to stop and instead jumped a fence into a large construction site.

“Dashing away he hid in the dark. Down a pit in the soil he lay, at times perhaps feeling the holiday spirit, making ‘dirt angels’ and making calls on his phone,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Eventually, three deputies and a K-9 apprehended Rios. He was arrested and faces several charges including leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license and trespassing on a construction site.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Thousands of fans file in Rupp Arena to experience Tyler Childers in concert
Candance Crabtree
Monticello woman arrested on multiple felony charges
Police have identified David Allen Burden as the suspect in an incident involving a Lexington...
Lexington police officer uninjured following early-morning incident
Zackary Jones says he thought he was simply helping an 18-year-old, but police say his...
Kentucky man defends actions from jail after missing teen found inside trap door

Latest News

A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida.
Suspect makes 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
"We're looking to bring concerts here. We're looking to have artists meet up with major...
Lexington native creates entertainment company
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say