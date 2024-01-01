Swearing-in ‘celebration’ held for Kentucky’s new treasurer, ag commissioner

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A swearing-in ceremony was held in Lancaster on Monday for two of Kentucky’s newly elected constitutional officers.

Both the treasurer and ag commissioner live in Garrard County.

It was a packed standing-room-only crowd that spilled out into the hallway. A lot of people came out on New Year’s Day to see Mark Metcalf and Jonathan Shell be sworn in.

Small towns sending one person to the state capital would be one thing, but to send two at the same time was worthy of a celebration of sorts on New Year’s Day.

“For me is humbling. I don’t consider myself the smartest or the most intelligent person, but I want to work hard. And that’s what these people see. Someone who is going to put their feet see. Someone who is going to put their foot on the ground and work hard for their family,” said Shell, R-Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner.

Shell says he wants to continue the excellence set by previous ag commissioners and to have a new focus on economic development in rural areas. Metcalf says he has three priorities.

“The first thing is to protect public monies. Second thing is to protect our pensions. Third is to work with members of our legislature and governor to lower taxes,” said Metcalf, R-Ky Ag Commissioner.

Both say they are anxious to get to work serving the people not just of Garrard County but the entire state.

Former ag commissioner and current congressman James Comer spoke at the ceremony, saying it was noteworthy how far some people drove to attend the ceremony in Lancaster.

