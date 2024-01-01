Everyday Kentucky
UK up to No. 6 in first 2024 college basketball poll

Wildcats open SEC play on Saturday at Florida
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, looks to shoot while defended by Illinois State's Myles...
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, looks to shoot while defended by Illinois State's Myles Foster, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fresh off a 26-point win over Illinois State on Friday, Kentucky has risen to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll released on Monday.

Purdue is still ranked No. 1 and Kansas is No. 2.

The Wildcats (10-2) open Southeastern Conference play at Florida on Saturday.

Here is this week’s Top 25:

1. Purdue (49)

2. Kansas (5)

3. Houston (9)

4. UConn

5. Tennessee

6. Kentucky

7. Marquette

8. North Carolina

9. Illinois

10. Arizona

11. Oklahoma

12. BYU

13. Colorado State

14. Duke

15. Memphis

16. Clemson

17. Florida Atlantic

18. Baylor

19. James Madison

20. Texas

21. Wisconsin

22. Ole Miss

23. Providence

24. Gonzaga

25. Auburn

