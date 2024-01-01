UK up to No. 6 in first 2024 college basketball poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fresh off a 26-point win over Illinois State on Friday, Kentucky has risen to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll released on Monday.

Purdue is still ranked No. 1 and Kansas is No. 2.

The Wildcats (10-2) open Southeastern Conference play at Florida on Saturday.

Here is this week’s Top 25:

1. Purdue (49)

2. Kansas (5)

3. Houston (9)

4. UConn

5. Tennessee

6. Kentucky

7. Marquette

8. North Carolina

9. Illinois

10. Arizona

11. Oklahoma

12. BYU

13. Colorado State

14. Duke

15. Memphis

16. Clemson

17. Florida Atlantic

18. Baylor

19. James Madison

20. Texas

21. Wisconsin

22. Ole Miss

23. Providence

24. Gonzaga

25. Auburn

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.