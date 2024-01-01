UK up to No. 6 in first 2024 college basketball poll
Wildcats open SEC play on Saturday at Florida
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fresh off a 26-point win over Illinois State on Friday, Kentucky has risen to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll released on Monday.
Purdue is still ranked No. 1 and Kansas is No. 2.
The Wildcats (10-2) open Southeastern Conference play at Florida on Saturday.
Here is this week’s Top 25:
1. Purdue (49)
2. Kansas (5)
3. Houston (9)
4. UConn
5. Tennessee
6. Kentucky
7. Marquette
8. North Carolina
9. Illinois
10. Arizona
11. Oklahoma
12. BYU
13. Colorado State
14. Duke
15. Memphis
16. Clemson
17. Florida Atlantic
18. Baylor
19. James Madison
20. Texas
21. Wisconsin
22. Ole Miss
23. Providence
24. Gonzaga
25. Auburn
