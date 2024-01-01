What are High Ground Developments and how do they effect Eastern Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With storms dumping as much as 4″ of rain per hour raining down in the July 2022 floods - a number of counties were seeking federal and state relief to build back the devasting housing and community damage. And while the Federal Emergency Management Association was able to assist – their support can only stretch so far.

Governor Andy Beshear explained that “FEMA will only pay one time. For anybody living in the floodplain – meaning if they built back, not only could they flood again, but there wouldn’t be help.”

With this looming threat in mind – the state has partnered up to build 7 High Ground Development Communities – with at least one in every county that was hit significantly. Beshear went on to say that,

“It’s not just rebuilding, it’s revitalizing. It’s reimagining what a community looks like it’s giving people brand new homes.” Through a combination of private acquisition of land and FEMA’s Buyback program – land in higher elevation out of the floodplain in eastern Kentucky is being bought back for these housing developments to be built. When asked about the potential for pushback, the Governor said the following;

“We have seen a huge amount of excitement,” Beshear said, “Place and property are really important to people. And it’s really, really important to eastern and western Kentuckians when that patch of ground might have been the only patch of ground that has been in your family for a couple of decades. But after you went through something like this flood, after it took 45 lives, after it washed away everything you have ever owned – I think people are looking for a new opportunity.”

As of December 8, 2023, 376 properties in Breathitt County, Floyd County, Knott County, Letcher County, Perry County, and the City of Jackson have been approved by FEMA’s Property Acquisition program, totaling in over 63 million dollars. And through this rapid process, the hope is to give those struggling, an expedited, but long-lasting solution to building back after the destruction.

The Governor said, “The way we are doing this is trying to put people in as good if not a better position than they were before.”

