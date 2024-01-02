2024 Legislative session is underway with a lot of speculation on budget

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -The first day of the 2024 legislative session was marked by some debate over rules in the House. Some lawmakers are sharing their priorities for the new year.

A ceremonial swearing-in marked the first day of the 2024 legislative session.

After the state’s constitutional officers all took their oaths in a packed rotunda it was off to the gaveling in of each chamber. No bills have been brought up for votes yet, as it’s way too early to even name many. There was plenty of debate over process and procedure.

“I personally have witnessed the lack of transparency with committee substitutes, and they’re delayed, sometimes the day of, we get to see them, before we have to take votes on them in committee,” said Rep. Rachel Roarx, D-Louisville.

“But the concept that it is somehow an insurgency or attack, to have this discussion, to propose rules. To have that conversation is very detrimental to this process,” said Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge.

The budget is the main issue for this session. Governor Beshear says he is proposing one of the state’s largest at more than $130 billion. And with it comes an extremely robust rainy day fund he says won’t have to be tapped to award his wish list.

The spending plan will start in the House. Speaker Osborne says their bill could be ready within the next week. One issue that Governor Beshear and Democrats have been pushing is universal pre-K.

“I think everybody needs to understand we need something to provide daycare and having access to quality daycare not just during a school day or a school year,” said Senate President Robert Stivers.

“We are very supportive of the Governor’s ‘education first.’ Raises for teachers and all public employees. We believe there will be a constitutional amendment coming for putting public dollars in private schools. We will be fighting against that,” said Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington.

Legislative leaders did say they believe there are items both sides agree on that will be included in the budget. The legislature will meet until April 15.

