Applications open for Lexington Fire Department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With the new year underway, the Lexington Fire Department is reaching out to anyone who’s passionate about serving their community.

They’re taking applications for the next few weeks.

The Lexington Fire Department says, historically, the hiring process could get them enough applicants to last them up to three years of recruitment classes. However, over the last few years, they’ve had fewer and fewer applicants.

“It is a tough job. It’s definitely not easy, but it’s very rewarding,” said Lieutenant Chris MacFarlane.

According to Lexington’s city ordinance, the fire department needs to have at least 622 firefighters to operate. They say, right now, they’re about 20 people short.

Fire officials say recruiting has been much more difficult since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To try to get people out of what they’ve gotten used to over the past 3-4 years and their work environment and say, ‘Hey, do you want to go out and be part of a team? Do you want to go make runs? Do you want to help people? Do you want to try to make a difference?’ It is just trying to recreate that culture,” said MacFarlane.

Lt. MacFarlane says they have a class of recruits going through training right now. It’s a rather lengthy process, but one MacFarlane said is really unique.

“When they come out, they will be fully certified firefighters and certified EMTs as well,” said MacFarlane.

In phase one, applicants must complete a written exam, a physical agility test and interviews. In phase two, applicants go through a background check and various medical exams.

“We want them to have the attitude we’re looking for as far as wanting to be a part of something big,” said Macfarlane.

Macfarlane says that while it’s a dangerous and hard job, they now have programs and measures geared toward mental health.

“We go through physicals for physical ailments that we might have, but for a long time, we didn’t have the mental part. We want to let our young men and women that are applying know that we have a lot of programs in place to keep you working through that,” MacFarlane said.

Macfarlane says that once hired, firefighters can make more than $53,000 per year with an opportunity for promotions. They also get various benefits and a 25-year retirement plan.

Applications are open until January 31.

