Berea family needs help after house fire

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A family in Madison County is grateful to strangers and first responders who helped rescue them last week.

The Rector’s have called this place on Scaffold Cane Road their home for at least 35 years.

On December 28th, they watched it go up in smoke.

Their brand-new appliances and granddaughter’s Christmas gifts quickly turned to ash.

“I’ve been here a million times and I still stare at it. It’s crazy,” said Freda Rector.

Freda is the daughter of Jack and Patricia, who were home at the time of the blaze.

Patricia recently became an amputee. Doctors had to take part of her leg, which meant mobility was a real concern.

“Mommy’s wheelchair burnt down, and my dad is smaller than me. It was hard getting her through there,” said Freda.

Two passersby’s helped to carry Patricia across the street.

Unfortunately, none of the family pets survived.

Including Freda’s Australian Shepherd.

“Sydney was probably the hardest on me,” she said. “I got her right after I got out of high school. Dad said she was lying right where she slept. So we don’t even think she knew what happened.”

Patricia is now back in the ICU, fighting off an infection.

More surgeries are possible.

“I’m slowly saving things that are important to us,” said Freda. “It could be worse. Some people don’t have anything to pick through.”

Now, Freda has made it her mission to try and salvage what she can.

“I’m going to try and save some of the stuff my mom has hidden up in the closets,” she told WKYT. “But the roof fell in, it’s all gotten wet. You never know until you start digging and that’s why I’m here, to try and save what I can of my mom’s.”

The family could use some clothes.

Granddaughter Brooklyn wears a 14/16 in clothes and a 9.5 to 10 in women’s shoes.

Patricia wears a 2X in dress gowns. With her health issues, these are the easiest for her to get off and on.

Jack wears an XL in dress shirts and an 11 in men’s boots.

Jack is currently staying in a hotel and makes trips to the hospital to see his wife.

To donate to their GoFundMe page, click here.

Most of the flames were contained to the living room. But smoke damaged other rooms inside the house.

The Berea Fire Department says the cause could not be determined.

However, the family suspects their gas stove is to blame.

