Charity trailer stolen in Lexington on Christmas found

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on a story we brought to you last week about a trailer that was stolen on Christmas Day from a Central Kentucky organization called Bluegrass Runners.

The running club says thanks to WKYT’s coverage, their trailer has been found and returned.

A doorbell camera footage shows someone stealing the trailer from a Lexington neighborhood near Kroger Field. We’re told it happened at noon on Christmas Day.

That’s when the brazen thief pulled up to a driveway, hitched a red SUV up to the trailer and drove away.

Four days later, the trailer was located in a Dollar General parking lot in Jessamine County.

“All I can say is the entire club and all of our membership and all of our charities are ecstatic. We are so happy that this has come back to us this way,” said Mary Beth Naumann, co-race director of Bluegrass Runners.

We’re told the $6,500 trailer is important to the Bluegrass Runners cause. In the future, they will use it to haul race day equipment.

The runs they host raise money for Central Kentucky non-profit organizations.

