FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Weekend Storm System

Weekend Storm
Weekend Storm(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:03 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a cold and cloudy day wrapping up in Kentucky as we turn our attention toward the weekend and a big storm system.

This weekend’s system is all about the track of what appears to be two lows. The lead low is the weaker of the two and it moves into the southern Appalachian Mountains on Saturday with the main low in the Mid-Atlantic.

How far north does the lead low get? That’s the main factor in what kind of precipitation type you get outside your house. If you want snow, you don’t want that lead low to get too far north into the Ohio Valley or that means more rain than anything else.

Right now, it appears rain and snow will both impact much of Kentucky with the best snow chance in the north and central. This can still change, depending on the track of the low and we have several days to watch it.

A light mix continues into Sunday before another big storm systems moves in by Tuesday.

