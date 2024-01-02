Frankfort businesses hopeful for a boost, with legislative session starting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Main Street in Kentucky’s Capital City sat nearly silent this New Years Day, but the holiday hush won’t last.

The Kentucky General Assembly will meet at the state capitol tomorrow, ringing in the new year with the start of a new legislative session. Each lawmaker will bring their own priorities to the table, but the session will also bring an important boost to Frankfort’s local businesses.

“This is the calm before the storm,” said Katrisha Waldridge, a Frankfort City Commissioner.

Thousands of state workers will return to Frankfort Tuesday, joined by hundreds of legislators, lobbyists and more.

“It’s such an opportunity for our local businesses to be highlighted,” said Suzy Hosley, who serves as the executive director for Downtown Frankfort Inc. “You’re having folks come from throughout the entire state.”

Waldridge says this is a big boost in what should be a slow time of year.

“Every dime spent here helps every single local business stay in touch...and as [lawmakers are] here, they’re buying food, they’re getting gas that then helps diversify our revenue with more people coming in,” Waldridge said.

Waldridge says the local impact of these workers goes beyond buying a bourbon drink or a bite to eat. It also affects the lodging industry, as many of them go looking for a place that makes Frankfort feel like home.

“Sometimes people want that - they want that space where they can talk about the legislation, maybe have meetings,” said Waldridge.

She says that’s opened up a wide range of housing options in the past few years.

“You have that diversity of Airbnb’s and apartments, and homes that have been redone,” Waldridge said, noting that hotels remain a good option for others.

“Talking with the property owners, a lot of them are booked up until April right now,” Hosley said. The session ends April 15.

As people come from across the commonwealth to go to the capitol for the next few months, locals hope they will see what the city around them has to offer.

“I want people to know how precious their capitol city is, and we want people to support us,” said Waldridge.

