Hope Center asks for donations in the face of ‘unprecedented need’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the temperatures begin to drop, the number of people coming to the Hope Center grows.

“We see more homeless people on the streets, coming to receive services and get support and shelter during this time of year,” said Destiny Oakley, assistant director of development at the Hope Center.

She says their numbers are even higher than normal this year. They’re also supporting a new temporary winter weather shelter.

“That’s serving upwards of 160 additional men and women, and so that’s a need beyond what we’re used to,” said Oakley.

More people create a higher need for things like winter weather gear. That’s why they’re asking for your help.

“It’s sales after the holidays. Maybe you got some new coats or new clothes for the holidays as gifts. So you’re kind of clearing out old ones. That’s a great opportunity to take those things that maybe you’re not wearing anymore, that can still keep someone warm but can go to someone in need,” said Oakley.

Coats can be dropped off in this bin outside of the Hope Center’s emergency shelter. You can also make a monetary donation, and the Hope Center will use that money to purchase coats.

“These people are coming off the streets with little to nothing, maybe just a backpack or what they can carry in their hands with them, so being able to provide them with something as simple as a coat or pair of gloves or hat really can make such a world of difference,” said Oakley.

Donations can be dropped off at 360 West Loudon Ave in Lexington. To make a donation online, click here.

