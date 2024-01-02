Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Below average run continues before weekend snow threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will be a little better for today than they were on Monday but that isn’t saying much. The chill holds on before the snow could blow!

These next few days will generally stay on the quiet side. A few flakes will be flying by Thursday but that is the only issue of the actual work week. You will get a little bit of a spike on Wednesday as we cruise up to around normal. That means highs hit the mid-40s at the very least.

Another weak disturbance will blow through on Thursday. It will bring some snowflakes, especially, in eastern sections of Kentucky. This system will also knock those temps back down again. Most will only hit the upper 30s by the afternoon hours. Again, below the average threshold!

The weekend storm threat is just that, a threat! As of this moment, I cannot tell you that it will have a major impact on our area. I can tell you that there is a real shot that we see something.

My Thoughts

The threat likely begins early Saturday and continues through Sunday.

A wintry mix, rain, and snow will be possible.

It all hinges on the exact track of the low.

A swath of accumulating snow is likely but the location is up in the air.

Again, the TRACK MEANS EVERYTHING.

Have I mentioned the track? A matter of miles will mean the difference in all precip types AND how much you see of it.

We will keep you updated with the very latest and most accurate information.

Take care of each other!

