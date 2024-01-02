Everyday Kentucky
Judge: Kim Davis owes $250k in attorneys’ fees

Those costs are on top of $100,000 she already owes one couple in damages.
Kim Davis and her attorneys leave the federal courthouse in Ashland, Ky. at the conclusion of...
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kim Davis now owes roughly $360,000 to two Rowan County men she denied a marriage license and their attorneys.

In on order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning awarded $246,026.40 in attorneys’ fees and $14,058.30 in expenses to attorneys for David Ermold and David Moore.

Those costs are in addition to the $100,000 total the former Rowan County clerk owes Ermold and Moore after a jury in September awarded damages to the men.

Davis was previously found to have violated Ermold and Moore’s constitutional rights when she denied them a marriage license in 2015.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys are legally entitled to request reimbursement of their fees and expenses as the “prevailing party” in the suit. The judge granted the entire sum of fees and expenses they had requested.

Davis’s legal team had objected to the total, saying it should be less than half of what the plaintiffs’ attorneys originally requested.

This was the final issue to be resolved in a more-than-eight-year-long legal battle that included “extensive discovery, multiple motions, dispositive and otherwise, four appeals to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, one petition for writ of certiorari to the United States Supreme Court and a three-day jury trial,” Judge Bunning noted.

A separate jury in the trial did not award damages to a second Rowan County couple, James Yates and Will Smith, who were also denied a marriage license by Davis.

Davis’s actions during the summer of 2015 turned Morehead into an epicenter of the battle over gay rights following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which recognized a constitutional right for same-sex couples to marry.

Davis said she acted “under God’s authority” when she, as the judge’s original order summarizes, “famously refused to comply with Obergefell, which required her to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.”

Davis denied the two couples multiple times before they were granted marriage licenses by a deputy clerk while Davis spent five days in jail for contempt of court.

The two couples sued Davis, saying her actions caused “mental anguish, emotional distress, humiliation and reputation damages.”

The case took more than eight years to wend its way through the legal system after undergoing several setbacks, appeals and delays.

Her attorneys, Liberty Counsel, have said they hope to get the case back in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in order to argue the “continued validity” of the decision that legalized gay marriage.

Davis was found to have sovereign immunity in her professional capacity as county clerk, but did not have protection from civil liability in her personal capacity. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear her appeal on that issue.

Davis had previously asked state lawmakers for an accommodation for her religious beliefs so that she would not have to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, but she did not receive one. The state later removed the clerk’s signature from marriage licenses.

Davis lost her bid for re-election in 2018.

