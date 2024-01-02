Legendary Lexington-born musician dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington legend passed away at the end of 2023.

Lexington native and jazz genius Les McCann died last Friday, December 29, at age 88.

McCann grew up in Lexington’s historic East End neighborhood and went on to use his international soul jazz style to collaborate with artists Roberta Flack, Wilson Pickett and the Staple Sisters. Later, top-notch hip-hop artists would sample his work.

[WATCH THE ABOVE VIDEO, WHERE WE GOT SOME PERSPECTIVE ON MCCANN’S MUSICAL INFLUENCE FROM THOSE IN THE LOCAL MUSIC INDUSTRY AND FROM HIS 90-YEAR-OLD HIGH SCHOOL CLASSMATE]

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.