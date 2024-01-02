Everyday Kentucky
Man indicted in connection with deadly Lexington hit-and-run

Christopher Parish
Christopher Parish(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been indicted by indicted by a grand jury in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lexington.

It happened back in August 2023 along West Loudon and North Broadway. Police say a vehicle hit 52-year-old Ansean Jackson and drove off.

The Fayette County Coroner pronounced Jackson dead at the scene.

Police found the suspected driver, Christopher Parish, and charged him with an aggravated DUI. He has since been indicted on a charge of vehicular homicide.

Court records show the arraignment for Parish is set for January 4.

