One dead after vehicle police tried to stop crashes into another car in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington.

Police say officers tried to make a traffic stop around 9:25 Monday night, but the driver took off, lost control and hit another car on Newtown Pike, near West Second Street.

One of the drivers died, but police couldn’t say which car they were in.

Officers also didn’t know if anyone else was hurt.

Newtown Pike is back open.

