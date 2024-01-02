Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Organizations hoping for 2024 state budget that looks out for Kentuckians

Kentucky Together
Kentucky Together(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers returned to Frankfort Tuesday in preparation for the 2024 legislative session.

Governor Beshear has already released his proposal for lawmakers to consider. It includes 11% raises for public school workers, free universal Pre-K, and fully funding school districts’ transportation plans.

This period in Frankfort is also a critical time for different organizations to lobby for what they want to see in the budget. Among them is the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy (KY Policy), a group sponsoring a coalition of different organizations that want a budget that does a few different things.

The coalition, Kentucky Together, wants to see raises for teachers, funding for mental health services, a disaster relief fund and the creation of affordable housing.

Kentucky Together said the general assembly has been growing its budget reserve in recent years, which has grown into billions of dollars. They believe it’s likely going to be used to make up for any decrease in state income tax in the future, but they believe the general assembly needs to spend that money now on Kentuckians in need.

“There are a lot of efforts being made now to push for more money for child care more money for education,” said KY Policy director Jason Bailey. “More money for housing, more money for cost of living adjustments for retirees.”

Kentucky Together will likely face an uphill battle against the same Republican-led legislature that created the reserve in the first place. They believe conversations need to be had with those lawmakers.

“These lawmakers are hearing about this from many directions,” said Bailey. “What I think the missing link is, that we’re trying to make today, is that the money is there.”

Legislators have just 60 days to pass a budget. Read more about Kentucky Together here.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend Storm
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Weekend Storm System
FILE: Police lights
One dead after vehicle police tried to stop crashes into another car in Lexington
A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council
Tracking a potential impact from a weekend storm.
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Below average run continues before weekend snow threat
Monteza Long
Woman charged in connection with downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting

Latest News

Michigan's Supreme Court ruled that fmr. president Donald Trump can stay on the state's...
Maine Secretary of State on removing Trump from ballot
Sen. Stivers reviews the upcoming 2024 legislative session
WATCH | Sen. Stivers reviews the upcoming 2024 legislative session
LNL Anchor Ryan Piers talks to Sikh activist and author Bhajan Bhinder about the danger...
LNL: Sikh Leaders Face Danger in the US, Canada
Palumbo will not seek reelection after 34 years in Frankfort
WATCH | Palumbo will not seek reelection after 34 years in Frankfort
Lawmakers hear debate on proposed bill to take guns away from people in crisis situation
WATCH | Lawmakers hear debate on proposed bill to take guns away from people in crisis situation