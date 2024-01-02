Police: Out-of-state murder suspect arrested in Lexington after barricade situation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have taken someone into custody after a barricade situation.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Sugar Creek Drive.

Police tell us an out-of-state murder suspect was arrested there just before 3:00.

Police have not confirmed to us the suspect’s identity.

We are still working to get more information and will update this story as we learn more.

