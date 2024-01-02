Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Woman suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging

A woman is suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida woman is suing The Hershey Co. over “misleading” candy packaging.

Cynthia Kelly filed a class action suit against Hershey last week, accusing the chocolate giant of false advertising.

According to the lawsuit, Kelly became upset when a package of Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins she purchased didn’t look like the one advertised on the wrapper.

Kelly stated that Hershey has misled consumers with their faceless chocolate pumpkins.

Reports say Kelly filed the lawsuit in Florida’s Middle District Court for $5 million.

The Washington Post reports that a Hershey official said the company can’t comment on pending matters.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow chances possible for the weekend.
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | 2024 is here and running colder
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Both shootings happened just hours after the start of the new year
Lexington police investigate first shootings of 2024
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Flakes To Start 2024
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lexington father says his son was assaulted with laptop during class

Latest News

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan gestures in the dressing room as he talks with...
Frank Ryan, the last quarterback to lead the Cleveland Browns to an NFL title, has died at 87
The Treasury Building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The U.S. Treasury has announced that the...
US national debt hits record $34 trillion as Congress gears up for funding fight
Both shootings happened just hours after the start of the new year
Lexington police investigate first shootings of 2024
On December 28th, a Madison County family escaped a house fire.
Berea family needs help after house fire
FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause