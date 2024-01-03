Everyday Kentucky
Downtown Lexington violence impacting business owners

Downtown Lexington businesses on Main Street
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Restaurants, bars, and shops line Main Street in downtown Lexington.

Sawyers Downtown is one of the city’s many staples. They are constantly handling their lunch rush and giving customers great service.

It sits on West Main Street in a prime location, but while they were closed on Monday night, there was a shooting across the street around 2 a.m.

RELATED: WKYT EXCLUSIVE: Viewer video of New Year’s Day downtown Lexington shooting

RELATED: Woman charged in connection with downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting

“It irritates business owners downtown that are trying to do something. I’m right across the street from where it happened, and right next to it is another really good restaurant.” Sawyers Downtown owner Jim Sawyer said.

For business owners like Sawyer, downtown is supposed to be vibrant and lively.

Sawyer says he knows that law enforcement, city officials, and others in the area are doing their part and trying their best to deal with these incidents.

Dale Ferguson, owner of Fayette Cigar Store, agrees. Ferguson says that he’s seen the city change in many ways over the years.

He says they used to be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., but they changed their hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for their own safety.

“I don’t think downtown is any different than even your own neighborhood. You need to be very aware of your surroundings at all times and be conscious of what’s happening around you and that will keep you out of trouble no matter where you’re at and you’ve got to do that everywhere today.” Ferguson said.

Their hope for the new year is to see positive change in the neighborhood. While their businesses remain steady, they want people to feel safe coming to the area.

