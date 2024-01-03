Dozens of bills filed in opening days of 2024 Kentucky legislature

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We finally know the first bills lawmakers will tackle this legislative session. A relatively new law prevented the pre-filing of bills before the sessions started in Frankfort.

It’s going to be a busy legislative session, and while early talk has been solely on the budget, once the session started Tuesday, more than 70 bills were filed in the House and more than 50 in the Senate. Senate Bill 10 would put to voters if they would like to elect the Governor and the President in the same year.

“The biggest upside is a cost savings and higher turnout in a year that elects the Governor, Secretary of State and so forth, and the biggest downside is you have a much longer ballot,” said Michael Adams, Kentucky’s Secretary of State.

There are bills to allow racing events on state highways, one to require two-person crews on trains and one to abolish the death penalty. Last year, lawmakers approved medical marijuana, and once again, a bill has been filed to decriminalize recreational use, but only for adults.

“For this particular piece of legislation, we are just talking about possession. Defined in the bill as one ounce or less,” said Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville.

Dozens of bills have been filed in each chamber, but there will be a lot more to come in the coming weeks. The deadline to file bills isn’t until the last week of February. And we could see a lot more dealing with education, spending, and infrastructure.

“Some of the priorities we have been contemplating will be the Ky Safe Act, the crime bill, that would get the most ceremonial numbers,” said Rep. David Osborne, R-Kentucky House Speaker.

On the education front, House Bill 51 would require public schools to obtain parental approval for participation in certain questionnaires and activities.

