FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Breaks Down A Weekend System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are rolling toward the first weekend of the year and we have a winter storm system set to impact the region. The extent of that impact is still a work in progress and will likely be for a few days.

Before we get to that system, we have a weak cold front dropping in tonight. This may bring a light rain or snow shower along and ahead of it with a few flakes hitting the east and southeast early Thursday. Otherwise, this is pretty much a nothing front.

One weak low is likely to track into the southern Appalachian Mountains with the main low riding northward through the Carolinas and into the Mid Atlantic States. While things will come into better focus over the next few days, there’s a good chance for some slushy accumulations to show up for some areas.

This is not going to be a major system, but it may cause some travel issues early Saturday.

A mix of rain and snow will then be possible Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Another big storm system takes aim at us Monday night through Wednesday with a wintry mix, rain, some snow and high winds.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.