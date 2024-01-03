Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: Could Trump win by write-in vote in states that remove him from the ballot?

Former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Tony asks, “In the states which choose to ban former President Trump from their ballots, what would be the outcome if a majority of the voters put Donald Trump as a write-in vote? Would the states have to honor the people’s choice?”

They would not, although it’s really going to depend on the final ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court.

The decision from Colorado’s Supreme Court specifically mentions the write-in scenario:

“Therefore, the Secretary may not list President Trump’s name on the 2024 presidential primary ballot, nor may she count any write-in votes case for him.”

This would likely also be the case in Maine where the Secretary of State said Trump did not meet the qualifications of the office of President.

Although, both decisions are currently on hold as they wait to see if the U.S. Supreme Court will issue a ruling.

Trump’s legal team has said they intend to take the case to the nation’s highest court for that final ruling before November’s election.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

