Governor Beshear gives State of the Commonwealth Address

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will give the annual State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday night.

Before he addressed the state, Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne held a joint press conference in the Capitol Annex.

Stivers and Osborne say both chambers of the General Assembly have been working together on a proposed budget, and they’ll be ready to file that budget in a week or two.

When asked, Osborne said they haven’t seen Governor Andy Beshear’s proposed budget and will not comment on the specifics of it. However, they did lay out a few key points that both chambers do agree on right now.

They say there is not much appetite from either chamber for funding universal pre-K. That’s one item Beshear campaigned on and proposed in his budget.

Governor Beshear has proposed funding an 11% raise for school employees across the board.

Stivers and Osborne say you can expect to see investments in education, but they won’t mandate across-the-board raises.

However, they say they will contribute a significant amount of funding to education and will let districts decide how to spend that money.

Other items both chambers agree on so investments in energy, workforce development, and safety.

They specifically highlighted the Safer Kentucky Act, which has not been introduced yet, but they say it’s a safety bill that would impact the entire state.

“I expect it to be built largely liens we built last several budgets. To find places, we can invest people’s money wisely. While remaining a very fiscally responsible and balanced budget,” Osborne said.

Both say you can also expect to see continued conversations on learning loss initiatives and addressing the needs of children across the state during the session.

