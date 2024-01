HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking what police are calling an “active situation” in Harrodsburg.

They say Mooreland Avenue and Mackville Road from Blue Ridge subdivision to Shewmaker Lane is blocked.

They are urging people to avoid the area.

We are working to find out what’s going on and will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.