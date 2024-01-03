Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

‘He’s had a rough time’: Toddler with rare birth defect needs lifesaving birthday gift

Brayan McCormack turns 2 on Wednesday. He desperately needs a kidney to give him a second chance at a normal life.
By Daniel Smithson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A Tennessee toddler turns two on Wednesday and he and his family hope someone can come forward and give him a lifesaving birthday gift.

Hope McCormack says her son Brayan desperately needs a kidney transplant. Brayan was born with Prune Belly Syndrome, a rare birth defect that affects one in about 30,000 births, according to health experts.

Prune Belly Syndrome affects Brayan’s diet, bladder, ureter and kidneys. Brayan has been on dialysis for about a year, but doctors say he is running out of time and needs a kidney transplant. Doctors hope to get him a kidney within the next few months, but his mom says they would prefer a live donor to give Brayan the best chance to live a normal, pain-free life.

“He’s always been a calm baby,” McCormack said. “From the beginning, he’s had a rough time. He really knows what it’s like to go through pain and to feel sick all the time.”

Potential donors need to have type O or B blood and should be between the ages of 18 and 55.

McCormack says Brayan and the rest of their family would be forever grateful for anyone who comes forward to give her son a second chance at normalcy.

“We’ve been praying for them since Brayan was born,” she said. “We knew this day would come. Whoever it may be, they do not have to come forward if they don’t feel comfortable, but we will appreciate and love whoever it is.”

If you’d like to see if you’re a match to help Brayan, call 615-936-0695.

Copyright 2024 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend Storm
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Weekend Storm System
FILE: Police lights
One dead after vehicle police tried to stop crashes into another car in Lexington
A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council
Tracking a potential impact from a weekend storm.
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Below average run continues before weekend snow threat
Monteza Long
Woman charged in connection with downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting

Latest News

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran.
Iran says at least 103 people killed, 141 wounded in blasts at ceremony honoring slain general
First Selectman Tim Kenney told Channel 3 that the children were ages 5, 6, 8, and 12. They...
BREAKING UPDATE: First selectman says 4 children died in Somers house fire
A dog that went missing in Texas on Thanksgiving was reunited with its family who lives in...
Missing dog reunites with family states away
The killing of Saleh Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted...
Israel on alert for possible Hezbollah response after senior Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike