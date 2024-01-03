Everyday Kentucky
Hood returning to UK football staff as Director of Player Development

Recently resigned as head coach at Murray State
(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former UK linebackers/defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator Dean Hood is returning to UK as Director of Player Development, the school announced on Wednesday.

Hood, who just two days ago resigned as head coach at Murray State, previously spent three seasons on Mark Stoops’ staff from 2017-19.

“I’m extremely pleased to have Dean Hood rejoin our staff,” Stoops said. “when he was here previously, I grew a deep respect for him - not only as a coach on the field, but also for the way he guided and grew his players as young men. He will be a great asset to our overall program and ot the personal development of our players.”

“My family and I ware excited to return to Big Blue Nation,” Hood said in a release. “Being in the coaching profession we have lived in a lot of places, but when our kids are asked ‘where are you from,’ they say ‘Lexington’ - it definitely feels like home to our family.”

in his new role, Hood will help prepare student-athletes for personal, academic and athletic development success, and will work alongside UK special assistant to the head coach, Eddie Gran, with NIL and player branding, as well as community service opportunities.

Hood left UK to become the head coach at Murrray State in 2020. He was a longtime assistant at EKU and later the Colonels’ head coach from 2008-15.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

