Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

‘I’m still in shock!’ Woman nearly passes out after winning lottery

A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won...
A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.

“I’m still in shock!” Teresa Seamon said.

She chose her numbers by using important family dates and matched four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number.

Normally, that wins $50,000, but Seamon spent an extra dollar for Power Play which tripled her prize.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 3-9-10-20-62, and the Powerball number was 25.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend Storm
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Weekend Storm System
FILE: Police lights
One dead after vehicle police tried to stop crashes into another car in Lexington
Monteza Long
Woman charged in connection with downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting
A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council
Crews blocked off a stretch of Mooreland Avenue around 10 p.m. for the investigation.
Standoff in Harrodsburg ends, man accused of shooting at officers

Latest News

An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Iran says at least 95 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
A Capitol Police officer warns off passersby as they respond to a bomb threat at the...
FBI calls bomb threats that led to brief lockdowns, evacuations of some state capitols a hoax
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a first down against the...
Firefighters battling large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill
Refuge for Women is opening a new facility to help survivors of human trafficking and sexual...
Refuge for Women opens apartment complex for sex-trafficking survivors
The killing of Saleh Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted...
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members a day after senior figure killed in strike