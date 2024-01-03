Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Weekend system has all kinds of tricks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next few days will remain mainly quiet. Some of you will see flakes on Thursday but the best chance of that happening will arrive this weekend.

You opened this story to read about the weekend, right? I have broken that down below! I have made it easy to find!

Now, here’s your quick rundown for the next few days. Many areas will see highs reach the 40s on Wednesday. Expect a mix of sun & clouds to continue throughout the day.

A very weak cold front will roll in late Wednesday and early Thursday. It will bring more clouds and even a few snow showers to the region. The best chance of that happening will be in Eastern Kentucky. These snow showers shouldn’t amount to much of anything in that part of the region.

Out ahead of the weekend storm, we will see a little temperature spike. There’s a good chance that many will reach the mid-40s to a few upper-40s. That is pretty normal for this time of year. You see that a lot with these southern track storm systems. They are tapping into milder temperatures and will spread that northward. It’s what causes me nightmares about these big storms!

WEEKEND STORM SYSTEM DETAILS

The Saturday system is still loaded with all kinds of potential. As it tracks from the Deep South and to the Northeast, it will begin pushing moisture and milder temperatures in from those states. At the same time, the northern flank will be running into some pretty cold air. Setting up a battleground of the airmasses in Kentucky!

Saturday Morning

A line of rain, snow, and a mix will move in from south to north.

The threat likely begins early Saturday and continues through Sunday.

It all hinges on the exact track of the low.

A swath of accumulating snow is likely.

The location & snowfall totals of the accumulating snow are still hard to nail down.

As of this posting, the best chance for accumulation is from Lexington to Ashland and points to the north.

Southern and southeastern Kentucky remain in the mainly mix area.

Have I mentioned the track? A matter of miles will mean the difference in all precip types AND how much you see of it.

We will stay on top of this event and the one that follows it next week. Yes! Another one will roll in for Tuesday. A whole lot of fun and games will be coming our way in the tracking world.

Take care of each other!

