KY HELP Call Center extending hours for those struggling with substance use

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - The KY HELP Statewide Call Center is now open earlier on weekdays for those in need.

Since the center was established in December of 2017, its staff have received nearly 25,000 inquiries and referred more than 5,000 people for treatment.

“Anybody can reach out to us,” said Jamie Gilliam, who directs the call center. “It can be the individual in need of treatment, it can be a loved one, it can be a professional calling for someone they’re working with.”

Screening and referral specialists are on the other end of that line, working to connect those struggling with substance use to treatment options. Once in treatment, Gilliam says the call center goes a step further to help them stay in sobriety.

“If they’re having issues paying their rent or with transportation or other things like that, we will dig and see what resources we can find in their area,” Gilliam said.

But if a person calls too late or too early - previously between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. - those specialists likely miss their chance to help.

“When we return that call, a lot of times we don’t get an answer,” said Gilliam.

The center last extended its hours in 2021, to include weeknights and weekends. Since then, Gilliam says the most missed calls are coming in between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

“My guess is that if someone’s been using through the night, they’re still awake and still thinking about things,” Gilliam said.

So, they’re extending their hours to cover that gap. As they continue to deal with the drastic impacts of addiction and overdoses, she hopes these extra 90 minutes from Monday to Friday can make a difference in more Kentuckians’ lives.

“Our goal is really just to make sure that we are able to meet people where they’re at, in a time frame where they’re able to reach us,” said Gilliam.

Individuals seeking treatment for themselves, or others, can call 1-833-8-KY-HELP (1-833-859-4357) toll-free from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET on weekdays, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET on weekends. If you need help after hours, you can call the KY/Opioid & Assistance Resource Hotline at 1-800-854-6813.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.