Lexington home damaged by gunfire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after they someone shot into a home overnight.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Linton Road around 1:47 a.m. Wednesday.

They say bullets had hit a home with people inside. No one was injured.

Police say they don’t have any suspects.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at http://www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com/

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.