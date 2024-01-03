Lexington’s housing market outlook for 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re just a few days into the new year, and we’re getting a look at what the housing market could be like for Lexington in 2024.

Bluegrass Realtors say, according to predictions, interest rates could drop three more times this year with a good possibility of getting it down to 6%.

Experts say interest rates have already fallen .5% in the past month. This is according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

They say if rates continue to fall, there will be more competition in the market amongst buyers, meaning houses could go back to having multiple offers.

As for the sellers, Kelley Nisbet with Bluegrass Realtors says it’s a great time to put a home on the market. Lower interest rates will make sellers more comfortable in listing their homes, which would help the low inventory, at least in the short term.

“You date the rate, and you marry the house. You can always refinance when rates do go lower, but the one thing with the shortage of inventory that we know for sure is prices will continue to appreciate,” said Nisbet.

Nisbet says we are inching toward normalcy. She says when you’re ready to buy or sell your home, it’s always best to contact your realtor.

