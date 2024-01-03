Everyday Kentucky
Lexington’s police chief addresses significant drop in homicide numbers

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington saw homicide numbers drop by 20 from 2022 to 2023.

This comes after three consecutive years of record-breaking numbers of homicides.

“There’s not one driving factor in any of our homicides, all of it’s all of it’s different,” said Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers.

That’s why Chief Lawrence Weathers says when it comes to preventing homicides and other gun violence, the department has to take a holistic approach.

“There’s not one thing that you’re going to be able to do that’s going to turn things around. So it’s not the police. You know, it’s not just ONE Lexington. It’s a community effort all together,” said Chief Weathers.

However, Chief Weathers does credit the work One Lexington has done in bringing the community together to discuss gun violence.

“Especially with shooting victims and trying to figure out what we can do to prevent what we can do. From an intervention standpoint, what type of enforcement is needed,” said Chief Weathers.

In 2022, the city saw a record-breaking number of homicides, with 44. Lexington ended 2023 with significantly less at 24.

While Chief Weathers acknowledges this step in the right direction, he says there is still more work to be done.

When asked what his goal is for the rest of 2024, Chief Weathers said, “Zero. I mean, you know, I’m just being realistic. When we’re talking about these, we’re talking about human life, you know, there’s no acceptable number for me.”

Eleven of 2023′s homicide cases remain open. Chief Weathers says it’s important for members of the community to come forward if they have any information.

“The only way you’re going to offset that is for the community to come together and tell people that we’re not going to tolerate it and hold the people who are responsible for committing those violent acts. Hold them accountable,” said Chief Weathers.

