LFCHD says flu cases are continuing to rise in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says there were 284 new lab-confirmed flu cases last week.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says there were 284 new lab-confirmed flu cases last week.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases continue in Lexington.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says there were 284 new lab-confirmed flu cases last week.

They say that’s the highest total in one week during the current flu season and the second straight week of more than 190 confirmed cases.

The current total for the season is up to 846 cases. There has been one flu-related death this season.

Health officials say you can stay protected by getting a flu shot.

The health department says 83% of the cases were people who had not received the vaccination.

Anyone without insurance or kids with Medicaid can get a free flu and/or COVID-19 shot at the Lexington-Fayette County Public Health Clinic. They’re open Monday - Thursday.

Their number is 859-288-2483.

