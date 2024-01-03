Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky road crews prepare for chance of winter weather

Scott County is ready to go when and if the snowflakes start flying.
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - With the potential for snow looming in the forecast, it’s getting the attention of Kentucky road crews, including the Scott County Road Department, which hasn’t had any work to do so far this winter.

“We haven’t had to do anything so far. We’ve been very fortunate to get up into the 1st of the year before any major threats coming in but that works two ways you know. It gives us plenty of time to get prepared for this next 2-3 months that’s going to happen,” said J.R. Brandenburg of the Scott County Road Department.

Brandenburg says, many times, he’s seen things start out quiet and then get hectic.

“January, February, and half of March can be rough. Seen it many times before, but it’s always nice to get through the holidays, New Year’s, Christmas, before anything major starts happening,” said Brandenburg.

Regardless of what happens, Brandenburg says they will be ready to respond as soon as the first snowflakes start flying.

“If snow starts flying, me and my supervisory team will be out checking the roads immediately. We make the call real quick, and we could be on the road in the matter of an hour or less,” said Brandenburg.

The good news is ice shouldn’t be a concern.

“Ice can kind of be a nightmare. Keeping our trucks on the road on icy conditions are tough. You can go with chains on the back, but you got to steer the trucks also and ice is everybody’s nightmare,” Brandenburg said.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

