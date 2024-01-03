Everyday Kentucky
Model Laboratory School closed Wednesday, no heat in building

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Classes are canceled at Model Laboratory School Wednesday, January 3. The district shared the information on Facebook.

In the post, Model says pipes burst from cold temperatures over the break, causing most of the school to lose heat.

They say EKU facilities have been working to resolve the issue since last week. Outside contractors made progress Tuesday, but the heat is still out.

Model says Kindergarten through 12th grade students will not have class Wednesday while work continues.

Burrier Child Development Center will continue as scheduled.

The district says any updates to athletic events will come from team coaches or will be shared on social media and the school website.

