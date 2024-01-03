Refuge for Women opens apartment complex for sex-trafficking survivors

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many women who are trapped in a cycle of human trafficking or sexual exploitation end up dying by suicide, domestic violence, or a drug overdose.

Now, there’s a new space of hope.

Refuge for Women has opened the ‘Free to Flourish’ apartment complex.

“I hope there’s a lot of healing, a lot of growth,” said Peyton Goodwin, Transitional Living Director. “Because it’s literally the mission of God.”

They’re still putting the finishing touches on the property, but the 24-unit apartment complex will be able to house 30 women.

Four have already moved in this week.

The excitement is evident.

“I just really felt a draw toward these little things we can do with great love,” said Anna Lauren Jacobs, Community Engagement Coordinator. “To make a difference for this worldwide problem.”

There will also be on-site support and continued care management.

A career center is planned which will help women build skills to join the workforce.

“With every single piece of flooring, with every single piece of furniture or whatever, we’re saying ‘hey, we believe in you,” said Jacobs. “Someone is behind you; we’ve got your back.”

The women will now be allowed dignity and privacy, surrounded by a faith-based community.

Executive Director Deanna Lynn was the first Refuge for Women to graduate from their one-year program back in 2012.

She’s the author of two books: Purchased: Leaving the Sex Trade and Integrated: Living Beyond the Sex Trade.

Lynn says Refuge for Women has personally reached out to nearly 400 women involved in underground advertised sex work.

The group is also looking to expand into the Louisville area.

