Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Refuge for Women opens apartment complex for sex-trafficking survivors

Refuge for Women is opening a new facility to help survivors of human trafficking and sexual...
Refuge for Women is opening a new facility to help survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.(Refuge for Women)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many women who are trapped in a cycle of human trafficking or sexual exploitation end up dying by suicide, domestic violence, or a drug overdose.

Now, there’s a new space of hope.

Refuge for Women has opened the ‘Free to Flourish’ apartment complex.

“I hope there’s a lot of healing, a lot of growth,” said Peyton Goodwin, Transitional Living Director. “Because it’s literally the mission of God.”

They’re still putting the finishing touches on the property, but the 24-unit apartment complex will be able to house 30 women.

Four have already moved in this week.

The excitement is evident.

“I just really felt a draw toward these little things we can do with great love,” said Anna Lauren Jacobs, Community Engagement Coordinator. “To make a difference for this worldwide problem.”

There will also be on-site support and continued care management.

A career center is planned which will help women build skills to join the workforce.

“With every single piece of flooring, with every single piece of furniture or whatever, we’re saying ‘hey, we believe in you,” said Jacobs. “Someone is behind you; we’ve got your back.”

The women will now be allowed dignity and privacy, surrounded by a faith-based community.

Executive Director Deanna Lynn was the first Refuge for Women to graduate from their one-year program back in 2012.

She’s the author of two books: Purchased: Leaving the Sex Trade and Integrated: Living Beyond the Sex Trade.

Lynn says Refuge for Women has personally reached out to nearly 400 women involved in underground advertised sex work.

The group is also looking to expand into the Louisville area.

To learn more about the organization, check out their website.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend Storm
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Weekend Storm System
FILE: Police lights
One dead after vehicle police tried to stop crashes into another car in Lexington
Monteza Long
Woman charged in connection with downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting
A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council
Crews blocked off a stretch of Mooreland Avenue around 10 p.m. for the investigation.
Standoff in Harrodsburg ends, man accused of shooting at officers

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump
Good Question: Could Trump win by write-in vote in states that remove him from the ballot?
We’re just a few days into the new year, and we’re getting a look at what the housing market...
Lexington’s housing market outlook for 2024
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says there were 284 new lab-confirmed flu cases...
LFCHD says flu cases are continuing to rise in Lexington
‘Heavy fire’ seen when crews respond to Lexington apartment complex
WATCH | ‘Heavy fire’ seen when crews respond to Lexington apartment complex