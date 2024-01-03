‘Heavy fire’ seen when crews respond to Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a fire at Lexington apartment complex Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:30 in the 1400 block of Nicholasville Rd. The address is listed for The Axis Apartments.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy fire from a two-story apartment building.

The fire has been extinguished.

There’s no word yet if anyone has been displaced from their homes due to the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

Investigators are now working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

HAPPENING NOW | Several fire crews are working a fire at the Axis Apartments on Nicholasville Rd.



