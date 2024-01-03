Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

‘Heavy fire’ seen when crews respond to Lexington apartment complex

It happened around 10:30 in the 1400 block of Nicholasville Rd. The address is listed for The Axis Apartments.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a fire at Lexington apartment complex Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:30 in the 1400 block of Nicholasville Rd. The address is listed for The Axis Apartments.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy fire from a two-story apartment building. 

The fire has been extinguished. 

There’s no word yet if anyone has been displaced from their homes due to the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

Investigators are now working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend Storm
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Weekend Storm System
FILE: Police lights
One dead after vehicle police tried to stop crashes into another car in Lexington
Monteza Long
Woman charged in connection with downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting
A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council
Crews blocked off a stretch of Mooreland Avenue around 10 p.m. for the investigation.
Standoff in Harrodsburg ends, man accused of shooting at officers

Latest News

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says there were 284 new lab-confirmed flu cases...
LFCHD says flu cases are continuing to rise in Lexington
‘Heavy fire’ seen when crews respond to Lexington apartment complex
WATCH | ‘Heavy fire’ seen when crews respond to Lexington apartment complex
Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat
WATCH | Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat
The capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat