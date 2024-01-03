Everyday Kentucky
WKYT EXCLUSIVE | See the moment shots were fired in downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting

WKYT obtained video from a viewer showing the moment shots were fired in crowded downtown...
WKYT obtained video from a viewer showing the moment shots were fired in crowded downtown Lexington outside of Stings Lounge just before two a.m. Monday morning.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has obtained an exclusive video from a viewer showing the moment shots were fired in a crowded downtown Lexington.

[WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW *VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED*]

it happened outside of Stings Lounge on Main Street near Marriott City Center.

WKYT obtained video from a viewer showing the moment shots were fired in crowded downtown Lexington outside of Stings Lounge,

A woman has been charged in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

